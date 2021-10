Did Iowa Hawkeye football fans smell rats at the most recent home game against Penn State?. If you were to ask their head coach Kirk Ferentz, his answer would be yes. According to ESPN, Ferentz addressed his suspicions to the media saying, "I hope those guys are well, I don't know what their status is. Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. But I think probably [the booing] is a reaction to, there were a couple of guys that were down for the count and then were back a play or two later. Our fans aren't stupid. They're watching, they know what's going on."

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO