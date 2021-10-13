CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (10/13/21)

By Jon Stinchcomb
Dawgs By Nature
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Browns Place Tackle Hubbard, 2 Others On Injured Reserve” (AP) - “The Browns have placed versatile offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, safety M.J. Stewart and fullback Andy Janovich on injured reserve.”. “‘We’re damn close’: Jarvis Landry’s return may not be imminent, but he’s bullish on Browns” (ABJ) - “It was cast...

www.dawgsbynature.com

The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Harsh Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will always have his critics. But one ESPN analyst had an especially harsh message for the former No. 1 overall pick. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott didn’t hold back in criticizing the Browns quarterback. Scott called Mayfield “the most replaceable QB” in the NFL and believes that nobody does less with more than him.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Ravens who pose biggest threat to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT. Here are a few players on the Ravens that the Bolts must hone in on to come out victorious. The Chargers have faced some of the league’s top signal-callers early on, with Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Derek Carr and now Jackson, who has imprinted himself in the MVP conversation. After being given the label of a running back who can pass by many early on in his career, Jackson has shown that he is the real deal at the position. A threat with both his arm and legs, Jackson has been one of the most challenging players in the league to effectively prepare for. He will look to build off a big performance in the Ravens’ Week 5 overtime win over the Colts, in which he completed 37 of 43 passes for 442 passing yards, 62 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Kareem Hunt Injury

The Cleveland Browns saw running back Kareem Hunt grab his leg in a non-contact play during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals tonight. Things went from bad to worse when Hunt was loaded on a cart and driven into the locker room. Hunt is a tough guy in every sense...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Message From Baker Mayfield’s Wife

Baker Mayfield’s wife had a blunt message for Cleveland Browns fans – and the rest of the NFL – following last weekend’s crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers in Los Angeles, falling 47-42. While Mayfield played well in that game, he couldn’t get it done late, leading to a larger conversation about his ability to lead a team to a Super Bowl.
NFL
lineups.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers Player Props (10/10/21)

Two teams from two very competitive divisions are facing off this Sunday. The Cleveland Browns are 3-1, but are still tied with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. The team is notably improved on defense, but issues with the passing game might hold them back. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a major win against the Las Vegas Raiders to get to 2-2. Still, they’re going to need every win possible to hold off the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. QB Justin Herbert is looking great coming off his Rookie of the Year season, and he’s going to be a major factor in the Chargers playoff run. Here’s what to expect in terms of player props when the two teams face off.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Kareem Hunt, Antonio Gibson, Mike Williams injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 6 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 7 in the air.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns place three on injured list

The Cleveland Browns placed three players on the injured reserve list on Tuesday as part of a flurry of transactions. The club played offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich (hamstring) and safety M.J. Stewart (hamstring) on the list. Janovich and Stewart will have to miss a minimum of three games, while Hubbard will be out for the year as he is having season-ending surgery on his injured triceps.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

NFL Power Rankings: Browns slide to 9th heading into Week 6

CBS Sports - No. 9 (down 4 spots) The defense, which was supposed to be much improved, is not. They have to be better on that side of the ball. ESPN - No. 9 (down 3 spots) How they’ve improved: Though it came in a losing effort, Njoku continued his strong start to this season and delivered a career performance Sunday against the Chargers. He finished with a team-high 161 receiving yards on seven receptions, including a career-high 71-yard touchdown catch in which he shed a defender before racing into the end zone. Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017, has had trouble finding his place in Cleveland. At one point, he even asked for a trade. But as Cleveland’s leading receiver through five games, Njoku might finally be hitting his stride.
NFL

