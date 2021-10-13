CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 6

By Charles Goldman
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs have released their updated depth chart ahead of their Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team. The Chiefs made a few changes to the 53-man roster this week, and those changes are already reflected on the depth chart. Remember that these depth charts are considered to be “unofficial.” They are assembled by the team’s PR staff, instead of the coaching staff, which means you should take them with a grain of salt. They don’t always reflect the reality of the team’s roster depth come game day.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
