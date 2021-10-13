Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their updated depth chart ahead of their Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team. The Chiefs made a few changes to the 53-man roster this week, and those changes are already reflected on the depth chart. Remember that these depth charts are considered to be “unofficial.” They are assembled by the team’s PR staff, instead of the coaching staff, which means you should take them with a grain of salt. They don’t always reflect the reality of the team’s roster depth come game day.