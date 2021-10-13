CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama opens as three possession favorite over Mississippi State

By Griffin McVeigh
 5 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP

Well, we find ourselves with another large spread in favor of Alabama. Last week, Texas A&M not only covered but straight up won, handing the Crimson Tide its first loss in 19 games.

This weekend’s opponent is Mississippi State, who is two weeks removed from beating the same Aggie team on the road. With a bye squeezed in, surely Nick Saban will have his team lazar focused heading into Starkville.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Alabama has opened as a 17.5 point favorite for Saturday. Being 1-2 against the spread in the SEC, Ole Miss (only home conference home game) is the only team to not cover this season.

Of Alabama’s last 10 regular-season losses, this will be the fourth time Mississippi State is the following opponent. With a 3-0 record already, the average margin of victory is 22.67.

You can check out the full game odds vs. Mississippi State here:

Line: Alabama -16.5

Over/Under: 57.5

Money Line: Alabama -800 Mississippi State +520

You can watch Alabama attempt to avenge their loss from lost week against Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN.

