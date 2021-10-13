CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court fight over Texas abortion restriction tests limits of state laws

By James Carter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court battle over the strict Texas abortion law is testing legal questions that could have far-reaching effects on other constitutional rights. The novel enforcement mechanism of the Texas statute, known as S.B. 8, is intended to frustrate legal challenges like the one the Biden administration filed against the state last month.

