I didn't, you know, want to be a creeper, especially during Spooky Season. But I just had to show you this. I was driving home from the grocery store the other day and I went down Third Street. That's when I saw it....the masterpiece. Look at this elaborate decoration job for Halloween! I've lived in the general neighborhood for years, but I don't think I've seen this house get quite this big a treatment before.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO