Market Trends: Price Per Foot
In early September, we compared median sold price per foot, over the past year, by city and original list price range. The chart covered August 31, 2020 through July 31, 2021. It was filtered to single-family residences with two-plus beds, one-plus baths, total square feet from 900 to 10,000, and original list prices from $300,000 to $899,999. Let’s update the chart, shifting forward by two months (October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021).flatheadbeacon.com
Comments / 0