Market Trends: Price Per Foot

Everyone knows the real estate market in Colorado is hot, but did you know one pocket of the state is actually home to the hottest market in the country?. According to Realtor.com, the 'hottest zip code' in the US of 2021 is located right in Colorado Springs – 80916. With viewers per property increasing 36 percent year over year in this ZIP, the average time spent on market is just four days, with a median listing price of $318,000. At time of publishing, the Realtor.com website lists 50 homes in the ZIP with the most expensive home priced at $725,000 and the cheapest one priced at 215,000.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO