CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia Falls, MT

Market Trends: Price Per Foot

Flathead Beacon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early September, we compared median sold price per foot, over the past year, by city and original list price range. The chart covered August 31, 2020 through July 31, 2021. It was filtered to single-family residences with two-plus beds, one-plus baths, total square feet from 900 to 10,000, and original list prices from $300,000 to $899,999. Let’s update the chart, shifting forward by two months (October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021).

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
dtnpf.com

MAP Fertilizer Price Hits $800 Per Ton as Retail Prices Spike

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices are pushing considerably higher once again, according to prices tracked by DTN for the fourth week of September 2021. Five of the eight major fertilizers saw significant price increases, which DTN designates as 5% or higher, compared to last month. Leading the way was...
RETAIL
Chronicle

Sale Pending on Centralia-Owned, Decommissioned Golf Course Property

Developer: Sale Price of $1.8 Million Pending a Feasibility Study, Mayor Says. A sale is currently pending on the decommissioned, Centralia-owned Armory Hills Golf Course, according to Mayor Max Vogt, with a buyer considering the purchase of the 33.3-acre property for about $1.8 million. Vogt said a prospective developer made...
CENTRALIA, WA
telegram.com

Worcester gas prices jump to $3.15 per gallon

WORCESTER — Gas prices in the city have risen 7.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.15 per gallon Monday. Gas prices in Worcester are 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago. Gas at the cheapest station...
WORCESTER, MA
investorsobserver.com

Markets Start Week on Wrong Foot

Markets got off to another rough start this week with the tech-heavy NASDAQ leading losses as the index fell more than 2% on Monday. Facebook (FB) which had a slew of technical difficulties throughout the day in the middle of a sea of PR difficulties certainly did not help tech stocks as shares of the firm dropped more than 5%.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Columbia Falls, MT
City
Polson, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Business
Kalispell, MT
Business
Kalispell, MT
Real Estate
Columbia Falls, MT
Real Estate
Columbia Falls, MT
Business
New York Post

This mobile home in Nashville really sold for an astounding $1.5M

Nashville’s hot real estate market has made it one of the top cities for competitive housing prices. But one particular residence may have some people scratching their heads. A small mobile home located in the Music City has been sold for a whopping $1.5 million, according to the local Fox...
NASHVILLE, TN
Flathead Beacon

Housing is a Valley-Wide Problem

Some observations regarding the current efforts in Whitefish to solve the employee housing problem: No 1. This is a valley-wide issue and not just a Whitefish issue, where the most expensive land in the valley is located. No. 2. The affordable housing question is only a part of the problem. Just because affordable housing is built in the valley does not mean that people will clamor to move from somewhere else in order to work here.
WHITEFISH, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#List Price#Gif#Beacon#Flathead
Greyson F

Popular Store Downsizing, Dollar Tree Moving In

It's about to get a little more cramped.Mike Petrucci/Unsplash. For many, there’s simply nothing like antiquing. Browsing through the many twists and turns of an antique shop can be as therapeutic as it is a walk down memory lane. However, that walk is about to become shorter with the recent downsizing of a local favorite.
TUCSON, AZ
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
outtherecolorado.com

'Hottest ZIP Code' in US located in Colorado, according to Realtor.com

Everyone knows the real estate market in Colorado is hot, but did you know one pocket of the state is actually home to the hottest market in the country?. According to Realtor.com, the 'hottest zip code' in the US of 2021 is located right in Colorado Springs – 80916. With viewers per property increasing 36 percent year over year in this ZIP, the average time spent on market is just four days, with a median listing price of $318,000. At time of publishing, the Realtor.com website lists 50 homes in the ZIP with the most expensive home priced at $725,000 and the cheapest one priced at 215,000.
COLORADO STATE
Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls Resort Tax Takes Effect

In June 2020, residents in Columbia Falls voted in favor of a measure to implement a 3% resort tax within city limits for 20 years, with more than half the revenue slated to go toward public safety funding. The new tax, which voters approved 768-670, was supposed to be implemented...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
AZFamily

Stunning Biltmore estate on the Adobe golf course selling for $9.85 million

A stunning Biltmore estate just went up for sale featuring breathtaking views of Piestewa Peak and the Camelback Mountains. Located on the Adobe golf course, the realtor says photos alone "cannot do the property justice." This home, purchased from country music star and actor Glen Campbell came with several restorations and enhancements to give it a familiar feel that will leave a lasting legacy. Oh, and it has a full bar reminiscent of a 1920s speakeasy. For more information on this property, contact Oleg Bortman at The Brokery.
PHOENIX, AZ
Flathead Beacon

Remodel Revival

The Flathead Valley is home to endless rivers and waterways, and yet another tributary has emerged in the form of a steady stream of new residents and homebuyers. People are arriving in pandemic proportions in hopes of owning a little piece of Montana to call their own. With all of...
WHITEFISH, MT
97.5 WOKQ

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in New Hampshire Is a Beautiful Estate of Luxury

Just because I love looking at real estate, I spend a lot of time searching for properties that I currently can't afford. (You notice that I said, "currently" can't afford... because .... ya never know.) Today, I came across this estate pretty darn close by in North Hampton that is the most expensive home in all of New Hampshire currently offered. It has a name, Runnymede, which according to Wikipedia means;
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
Flathead Beacon

Voters to Decide Whitefish Resort Tax Renewal on Nov. 2

Twenty-five years after Whitefish’s voter-approved resort tax took effect — and a half-decade after the electorate overwhelmingly approved raising it from 2% to 3% to conserve thousands of acres of prized forestland girding Whitefish Lake — the decision of whether to renew the once-controversial levy will again be put to local constituents when they cast their ballots on Nov. 2.
WHITEFISH, MT
kjzz.org

10,000 new homes will be built in Apache Junction

The recent approval of a master-planned community in Apache Junction could increase the city’s population by 25,000 within the next 10 years. Last week the City Council approved plans that will bring more than 10,000 homes to the area. Developers Brookfield and D.R. Horton purchased over 2,700 acres of land...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
newsdakota.com

State Gas Prices Average $3.11 Per Gallon

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – Gasoline prices in North Dakota now average $3.11 per gallon. That price is 3.7 cents higher than a month ago – and $1.08 higher than a year ago. GasBuddy.com says the cheapest gas in North Dakota is $2.94, while the most expensive is $3.74.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy