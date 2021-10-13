CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Police Need Help Locating Man

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who escaped from the Waterloo Residential Work Release Facility, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 46 year old Kevin Reddout was in prison on felony burglary and domestic assault charges after he broke into his girlfriend’s home and strangled her. He is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 216 pounds. He had been at the facility since May 13th. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

