Inaugural Honey Bun Run has large turnout

Early morning chill didn't deter over 40 runners from gathering at Farmers Market Saturday morning for the inaugural Honey Bun Run. Runners began at Farmers Market, running along the backstreets to Whitley Branch Veterans Park where they ran two laps around the walking area before crossing over to the dog park shelter. There they had the option to take a break from their trek and enjoy a honey bun and a drink before lapping back around the park and retracing their route back to Farmers Market.