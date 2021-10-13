Flynn, Dekker rally Raptors to preseason win over Wizards

The Washington Wizards lost to the Houston Rockets 125-119 on Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wes Unseld Jr. era promises to have a heavy focus on defense, but in the first preseason game of his head coaching tenure, it was the offense that stood out most. The Wizards lost to the Rockets, but that was despite six players reaching double figures. Bradley Beal still led the group with 18 points in just 22 minutes, proving the more things change, the more they stay the same.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO