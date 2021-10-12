Brave& Proud Female Sheriff Deputy.

“What about all of the pornography you are sending each other.” Munks and his crew just froze. I wish I had known about this comment that was made in October 2014 at the Moonridge Half Moon Bay Property owned by Mid-Pen Housing. Mid-Pen Housing Staff would not allow me to attend, so I did not hear this comment that night and I didn’t read it until this week. The very Brave & Proud Female San Mateo County Sheriff Deputy sent me the 16 page document titled Gross Misconduct in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department” It was about Pornography and a Violent Rape Video being shared among 45 male employees at the Sheriff’s Office on San Mateo County Computers.