CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Brave& Proud Female Sheriff Deputy.

By Ali Winston Investigative Reporter
sanmateocountynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What about all of the pornography you are sending each other.” Munks and his crew just froze. I wish I had known about this comment that was made in October 2014 at the Moonridge Half Moon Bay Property owned by Mid-Pen Housing. Mid-Pen Housing Staff would not allow me to attend, so I did not hear this comment that night and I didn’t read it until this week. The very Brave & Proud Female San Mateo County Sheriff Deputy sent me the 16 page document titled Gross Misconduct in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department” It was about Pornography and a Violent Rape Video being shared among 45 male employees at the Sheriff’s Office on San Mateo County Computers.

sanmateocountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Sheriff: Deputies Kill Man in Stolen Car After He Shows Gun

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer after getting out of a stolen car following a police chase with a gun, a sheriff in South Carolina said. Officers chased the man for several miles after he didn't stop for him as they tried to pull him over Tuesday afternoon in Anderson, according to Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
crimewatchpa.com

LBPD Remembers Deputy Sheriff Juan Miguel Ruiz

All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
manisteenews.com

Benzie sheriff's office, former deputy clash over termination

BEULAH — A former Benzie County deputy removed from duty in August was denied reinstatement and a union grievance settlement is expected to be settled in an arbitration hearing. A Benzie County resident shared with the Benzie County Record Patriot a series of documents pertaining to the issue which were...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Santafe New Mexican.com

Sheriff: No lapel video from deputy who shot Allsup's worker

A collection of law enforcement videos released Thursday shows several Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies negotiating with 39-year-old Marvin Montoya behind a south-side Allsup’s store, asking him to drop his gun and talk with them. Montoya yells suicidal thoughts and threatens to shoot deputies so they will “kill him.” Some...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
witzamfm.com

Dubois County Sheriff's Deputy Promoted to Detective

Dubois Co. - The Dubois County Sheriff's Office announced a recent promotion for Deputy Logan Clark on Monday. Detective Logan Clark is a 2008 Graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. He attended Oakland City University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. He began his career at the Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Officer in 2014 until he was hired as a Deputy in January of 2016. Clark worked as a Deputy until being promoted to Detective on September 27, 2021. He is also a Field Training Officer and Emergency Vehicle Operations Instructor.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sal#Fbi#Computers#Moon Bay Property#Mid Pen Housing Staff#The Sheriff S Office#Hispanic#Undersheriff#Lvmpd
NBC Chicago

Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy Shot, Protected by Bulletproof Vest

A deputy with the Grundy County Sheriff's Department was said to be in "good spirits" Thursday after a bulletproof vest stopped multiple bullets that were fired at him during a pursuit-turned-shooting, authorities said. At approximately 5:10 p.m., the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop near the town of Mazon,...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
cbslocal.com

Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot In Mazon, Suspect In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect was in custody Thursday night, after a Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop in the village of Mazon. The Grundy County Sheriff’s office said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 5:10 p.m. on Illinois Route 47 at DuPont Road, when the vehicle fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
Laist.com

Teenager Body Slammed By LA Sheriff’s Deputy Files Claim For Damages

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Lancaster High School student MiKayla Robinson has filed a claim for damages with the Antelope Valley Union High School District and Los Angeles County in response to the 16-year-old being body slammed at school by an L.A. Sheriff’s deputy in August.
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wilson County News

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies search for men on foot after ‘bailout’

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office urges county residents to “be on the lookout” today for men or boys who may be undocumented immigrants. According to Chief Deputy Clint Garza on Tuesda, Oct. 12, a property owner in the 3200 block of C.R. 120, northwest of Floresville, reported seeing a vehicle getting stuck in his field and seeing a number of “Hispanic males” bail out of it and run in different directions.
WILSON COUNTY, TX
sanmateocountynews.com

Operation Dollhouse 14 years later. Most likely a Drug Deal/Drop. Still no Investigation, Why?

The residents of San Mateo County will remember the News that San Mateo County Sheriff Greg Munks and UnderSheriff Carlos G. Bolanos were Caught and Detained INSIDE a single family home with bars on all of the windows and doors in an FBI Sting, called Operation Dollhouse. Who said they were INSIDE, LVMPD Spokesman Bill Cassell, and LVMPD Vice Lt. Karen Hughes both said they were INSIDE.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Sheriff Not Keen on Sending Deputies to Chicago

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain says he won't send deputies to Chicago unless an officer is under direct duress. Hain's statement comes after there have been concerns of a personnel shortage in the Chicago Police Department due to vaccine mandates for city employees. Hain says Chicago politics are reinforcing the...
CHICAGO, IL
willmarradio.com

Man Who Was Shot By Anoka Co. Sheriff's Deputy Charged

(Anoka Co., MN) -- The man who was shot by an Anoka County sheriff's deputy after being accused of shooting a gun in a neighborhood in Blaine is facing several charges. Randall Reeve was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, threats of violence, and reckless discharge of a gun within a municipality. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says Reeve was shot by deputy Jeffrey Barrett after threatening to kill responding officers and firing a gun into the air late Monday night. He's expected to survive.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
WFLA

Sheriff believes deputies stopped serial killer in Seminole

The Pinellas County Sheriff believes deputies stopped a serial killer. The sheriff said the man randomly shot and killed one person and injured another. The sheriff compares this situation to the Seminole Heights serial killer four years ago who put the entire bay area on edge.
SEMINOLE, FL
Independent Tribune

Rowan County Sheriff's deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that one of its master deputies died due to COVID-19. “It is with deep sadness that the Rowan County Sheriff’s announces that Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh passed away due to COVID early this morning,” the statement read. Master Deputy Marsh...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy