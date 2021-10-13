Container ships stuck at sea as supply chain backlog hits U.S. ports

Investors will be listening to corporate financial results as the markets keep an eye on the waters off the coast of Southern California in the week ahead. The big boats lined up for miles offshore are eventually destined for the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and will make an impact on the bottom line of lots of companies. The backlog of international cargo vessels is one pinch point in the global supply chain connecting American consumers with all kinds of products. The pandemic-induced supply chain problems are blamed for fueling inflation. Sorting out the kinks in the chain will help alleviate those pricing pressures.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO