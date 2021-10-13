CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Container ships stuck at sea as supply chain backlog hits U.S. ports

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShips are stuck at sea while issues with the supply chain overwhelm U.S. ports. Containers are stacking up on docks as retailers prepare for the busy holiday shopping season. Weijia Jiang reports.

www.cbsnews.com

Weijia Jiang
Reuters

Chips and ships: Philips cuts outlook as supply chain problems grow

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Monday cut its outlook for sales and profit growth this year and said the global supply chain problems that added to its growing list of worries in the third quarter would likely intensify. Amsterdam-based Philips said comparable sales...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Supply-chain crisis may be nearing its peak

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Optimism is in short supply among industrial chief executives. Congested ports and a scarcity of labour and goods like semiconductors have bought some companies to a halt. Koninklijke Philips (PHG.AS), the 35 billion euro Dutch group that makes everything from MRI machines to electric toothbrushes, is feeling the pain. Chief Executive Frans van Houten on Monday cut his revenue-growth targets, citing supply-chain problems. Chip shortages and shipping delays might stop him from delivering around 200 million euros worth of orders in the fourth quarter, delaying revenue into next year.
INDUSTRY
Miami Herald

Supply-chain woes as cargo ships wait at sea, while investors search for calm waters

Investors will be listening to corporate financial results as the markets keep an eye on the waters off the coast of Southern California in the week ahead. The big boats lined up for miles offshore are eventually destined for the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and will make an impact on the bottom line of lots of companies. The backlog of international cargo vessels is one pinch point in the global supply chain connecting American consumers with all kinds of products. The pandemic-induced supply chain problems are blamed for fueling inflation. Sorting out the kinks in the chain will help alleviate those pricing pressures.
BUSINESS
Reuters

FTSE 100 falls on supply chain, inflation worries; Playtech soars

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 18 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell on Monday as supply chain and inflation worries stoked rate-hike bets, while Playtech soared over a 2.1 billion pound takeover offer by Australia’s Aristocrat Leisure.
STOCKS
CBS Sacramento

Supply Chain Delays Could Soon Leave Wine Glasses Empty

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Supply chain delays could soon leave your wine glasses empty, but the problem isn’t the grapes, it’s the packaging. You may see labels for a local craft beer rolling through the printer, but the owner of Capitol Label in Rancho Cordova sees paper he’ll need to reorder—and fast. “We don’t want to over order and have it sit here too long, but we don’t want to run short,” owner Michael Mellon said. Transporation, logistics and weather—the same supply chain issues we’ve heard before hit this label business at every step. “Adhesives which have been affected by the Texas freeze and...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CNN

America's factories were hurt by shortages of workers and supplies last month

New York (CNN Business) — September was no easy month for America's factories. They struggled with shortages of materials and qualified workers plus the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which battered the US gulf coast at the end of August. US industrial production fell 1.3% last month, according to data collected...
ECONOMY
BBC

Shipping disruption: Why are so many queuing to get to the US?

Global supply chains are congested. In California, there have been record-breaking queues of container ships outside major ports. "We are facing an unprecedented cargo surge at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles due to major global pandemic production shifts and decades-old supply chain challenges," says the mayor of Long Beach, California.
INDUSTRY
WTGS

South Carolina residents react to inflation from US supply chain shortages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Prices for things like groceries, electronics and toiletries are going up. To keep it simple, throughout the U.S., retailers just can't meet the demand from their consumers. University of South Carolina professor, Sanjay Ahire, said the Grand Strand is seeing the same effects as the...
BUSINESS
KTVN.com

Supply Chain Issues Affecting Nevada

Supply chain issues are having a ripple effect in the United States. One of the problems is the number of cargo ships that are stacking up in U.S. ports. "When that happens, it really stalls our getting consumer products into the domestic supply chain as well as raw materials so manufacturers can make everything that they need to," Adam Angle, Senior Vice President of ITS Logistics said.
NEVADA STATE

