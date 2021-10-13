Ford City council approves liquor license for Ford City Tobacco convenience store and gas station
At the Ford City Borough Council meeting this week, a public hearing was held regarding Par Mar Oil Co.’s inter-municipal liquor license transfer application submitted by the owner, Milo Ritton. The application was filed to permit the inter-municipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license — detailed as License No. R-14664. The proposal requested the transfer of the license from Johnny […]www.leadertimes.com
Comments / 0