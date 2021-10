The PS5 has been “out” for nearly a year, but finding one remains tremendously difficult. This is due to a number of factors including chip shortages that make it difficult to keep up with demand. The system has gone in and out of stock across many retailers throughout the past year but typically sells out almost instantly. Fortunately, there are several retailers we recommend keeping an eye on, and there are some digital tools you can use to help you on your quest for a PS5. As we hurtle towards the holiday season, here’s what you need to know about getting a PS5 in October 2021.

