Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Karen Lopez

Karen Lopez moved to Elkhart, Indiana with her family when she was three years old. She credits her hard-working mother and father as her inspiration for a career in business. Karen’s first “job” was to collect monthly payments from clients who ordered home décor items of bedding and curtains from her mom, who purchased the items in bulk. Her mother taught her two major lessons as a child, “If you want things you have to work hard,” and “Be a smart shopper.” Karen took this to heart and started her first business by printing off coloring pages from the public library. She then sold them to her third-grade classmates at $.10 and $.50 cents a page respectively …until her teacher asked her to stop.