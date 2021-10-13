CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Chase beats EPS consensus by wide margin as it releases another $2.1 billion of loan loss reserves

JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Wednesday said its third-quarter net income increased to $11.69 billion, or $3.74 a share, from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $29.65 billion from $29.3 billion while net revenue managed increased to $30.44 billion from $29.94 billion. Net interest income increased by 1% to $13.2 billion. The earnings included credit reserve releases of $2.1 billion. Analysts expected the bank to earn $3 a share on revenue of $29.79 billion, with net interest income of $13.1 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said the results were “strong” as the economy continues to show good growth, despite the dampening effect of the Delta variant and supply chain disruptions. Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 0.3% in premarket trades and are up 30% this year, compared to a rise of 15.8% by the S&P 500 .

State Street net income rises by 29%

State Street Corp. said Monday its third-quarter profit increased to $714 million, or $1.96 a share, from $555 million, or $1.45 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, profit in the latest period totaled $2 a share. Revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.78 billion. Analysts expected the financial services firm to earn $1.89 a share, with non-GAAP income of $1.92 a share and revenue of $2.96 billion. State Street said it plans to resume its share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2022. It suspended the effort in September and raised $1.9 billion of capital through a common stock issuance to finance its $3.5 billion acquisition of BBH Investor Services. Shares of State Street are up 27.4% this year, compared to a rise of 19% by the S&P 500.
Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.’s global consumer bank.
Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
Jamie Dimon
Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
How JPMorgan is battling to beat fintechs at their own game

JPMorgan, headed up by CEO Jamie Dimon since 2005, is the biggest US bank by assets. The firm's Q3 earnings beat analyst expectations, buoyed by record M&A fees. Dimon said the bank will spend as necessary to compete with threats like buy now, pay later. Visit Business Insider's homepage for...
Prologis stock jumps after earnings beat expectations, amid record increases in market rents

Shares of Prologis Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a fifth straight gain Friday, after the real estate investment trust focused leasing logistics facilities reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year outlook, amid record increases in market rents and valuations. Net income more than doubled to $722.0 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Core funds from operations per share increased to $1.04 from 90 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.03. Total revenue rose 9.3% to $1.18 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.04 billion....
Bank of America, Wells Fargo Gain as Release of Loss Reserves Boosts Profits

Investing.com – Bank of America stock (NYSE:BAC) rose 2.6% and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) 1.2% in Thursday’s premarket trading as both banks were able to return money set aside for loan losses to the bottom line. Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, released $1.1 billion of reserves in...
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Citigroup profit beats estimates on reserve release

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc beat market estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the bank released loan loss reserves and reaped a windfall of fees from equity underwriting and investment banking advice. For the three months ended Sept. 30, net income jumped 48% to $4.6 billion, or $2.15 per share,...
Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley “delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency” with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its “standout performance” in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm’s investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
BofA profit beats on boost from reserve release, lending

BENGALURU/NEW YORK (Oct 14): Bank of America Corp (BofA) beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as it released reserves of US$1.1 billion and recorded strong growth in its lending and equity-trading divisions. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$7.26 billion, or 85 cents per share, for the...
Wells Fargo earnings top estimates as it releases $1.7 billion from loan loss reserves

Wells Fargo & Co. Inc. said Thursday it had net income of $5.122 billion, or $1.17 a share, in the third quarter, up from $3.216 billion, or 70 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell to $18.834 billion from $19.316 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.00 and revenue of $18.273 billion. The bank said it released $1.7 billion from its credit loss reserve, equal to a 30 cents bump in EPS. It also booked a charge of $250 million, or 5 cents a share, for an enforcement action taken by the Office of the...
BlackRock; Vistra rise; JPMorgan Chase, Delta fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Qualcomm Inc., up $2.09 to $125.04. The chipmaker’s board of directors approved a $10 billion stock buyback plan. BlackRock Inc., up $31.62 to $867.81. The investment firm’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Smart Global Holdings, Inc., up...
JPMorgan profit powered by record M&A fee, reserve release

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co posted a bigger-than-expected 24% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as it released more loan loss reserves in signs of an improving economy, while a global dealmaking boom led to record fees from advising on mergers and acquisitions. The largest U.S. bank, whose fortunes...
