As for India... they really let that one slip. They were gone for all money while batting, until Vastrakar went to town in the last few overs and got them 118. Then it was Shikha Pandey starting off with a magic spell that got Australia rattled. Then came Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 3 for 21 from her four overs.

