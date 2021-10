“It was different,” Kieran Trippier says, laughing. This was not the way he had imagined it, the first trophy of his career celebrated in a car park on the edge of Valladolid. Inside the José Zorrilla the Englishman had the last kick of the 2020-21 season in Spain, smashing the ball into empty seats and roaring as the sound echoed round. It was done. Outside 3,000 Atlético Madrid fans roared with him. They had travelled 195km to be at the game if not actually to see it, to be there the day their team won La Liga. The day Trippier did what he had come to do.

