October is DU Good Month

During DU Good Month, we encourage students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of Drake to give back to their community and DU Good throughout the month of October. Visit the DU Good Month website to see how you can get involved—share your volunteering/community service story, submit volunteer hours, volunteer in your community, join us for the DU Good Mile, and more. Share how you are DUing good this month on social media with #DUGoodMonth and by tagging @DrakeAlumni.