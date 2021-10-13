Annual leaf pick-up service expected to begin around October 25
Although weather determines the schedule, leaf pick-up generally begins when the majority of leaves are on the ground and runs for approximately four weeks (for budgeting purposes). This year’s leaf vacuuming is tentatively scheduled for Monday, October 25 through Friday, November 19. Prior to the start of leaf pick-up, community members may see leaf vacuuming machines in their neighborhood. City staff test the machines prior to use to ensure they are working.hot967.fm
Comments / 0