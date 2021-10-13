CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accokeek, MD

Driver succumbs to injuries months after crash in Accokeek

By Prince George's County Police Department
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is now investigating a crash that occurred in late June in Accokeek. A driver involved in the crash, 65-year-old Thomas Ridley of Fort Washington, has died of his injuries.

On June 24, 2021, at approximately 3:40 am, officers responded to the intersection of Berry Road and Bealle Hill Road for the report of a two-car collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Ridley’s vehicle and the second vehicle collided at the intersection. Ridley had been traveling on Berry Road and the second driver was traveling on Bealle Hill Road at the time of the collision.

Ridley was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries on September 18, 2021. The Prince George’s County Police Department was notified of his death on October 9, 2021.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0028231.

