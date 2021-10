Last weekend I saw a manifestation of hate and a vision of hope. It’s a couple of days I’ll never forget. In the dark hours of Friday morning, masked thugs crept up to the gates in front of my home and firebombed a car in the driveway, presumably in an attempt to deliver a threatening message. After years of dead birds, badgers and foxes left hanging or thrown outside my house by people in favour of animal hunting, this latest action was a serious escalation. Whatever they wanted, whether they were members of a hunt or just internet trolls, it was clear that intimidation was their intention. As I watched the flames raging in the darkness, I admit I wondered where this would end.

