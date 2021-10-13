Carican Flavors offers a taste of paradise as Caribbean and American flavors meld in Oklahoma City.
Jerk chicken, rice and peas, oxtails, plantains, and callaloo: For a menu with these exotic options, foodies might believe they have to get out their passports. But there is no need to travel to Jamaica, Trinidad, or other parts of the West Indies to enjoy delicious food like this. At Carican Flavors in Oklahoma City, owners Sharon and Michael McMillan serve a sensational Caribbean experience, minus the sand.www.oklahomatoday.com
