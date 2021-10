Please rake leaves into piles at the edge of the curb, but do NOT place leaves in the street. Leaves in the street are more likely to clog inlet drains and cause street flooding. Do not include any other yard waste debris in the leaf pile. The vacuum machines are unable to collect twigs, branches, plants or other compost material. These items plug the vacuum machines, resulting in significant delays and potentially costly repairs. Please bag all other debris in paper yard waste bags for normal yard waste bags for normal yard waste collection.

SHOREWOOD, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO