Yaya DaCosta is 'Our Kind of People'

I May Destroy You star Aml Ameen has shared the first trailer to his directorial debut, Boxing Day. The holiday romantic comedy, which is named after the British holiday celebrated after Christmas Day, was also co-written by and stars Ameen. It follows the actor as Melvin, a British author living in the U.S., who returns home to London for Christmas with his American fiancée, Lisa. After Melvin introduces Lisa to his eccentric British-Caribbean family, his relationship is put to the test. Aja Naomi King, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Tamara Lawrance also star in the film. Boxing Day hits theaters in the U.K. and Ireland on December 3. A U.S. release has yet to be announced.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO