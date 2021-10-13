N64 Games Will Be Available in PAL or NTSC on the Switch for European Gamers

During the most recent Nintendo Direct, they announced that Nintendo Switch Online users would be able to gain access to Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles through an Expansion Pack. Now, Nintendo of Europe has clarified something for those that used to enjoy the PAL versions of N64 titles. It turns out that subscribers (unclear if it’s only those in Europe or not) will be able to choose whether they want to play N64 games in English at 60Hz (aka the NTSC version that Americans are used to) or the PAL version which will only run at 50Hz but provides more language options. What do you think of the two options? Do you plan on playing PAL or NTSC? Do you think that those outside of Europe will get this feature? I think it’d be interesting to compare the two versions myself.