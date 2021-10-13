CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Emelia Gauch

By Emelia Gauch
ricethresher.org
 6 days ago

Black Art at Rice: Magdah Omer discusses identity and new exhibit. Magdah Omer, a Baker College senior, discusses their upcoming exhibition, "be water my friend," at Sleepy Cyborg, opening Oct. 15. Omer's art featured in the exhibit explores the fluidity of self and identity and utilizes acrylic paint on various unconventional canvases, including clothes, furniture and even people. The exhibit draws inspiration from Agnes Pelton, Özlem Thompson and Hilma af Klint. Omer said they hope that, through viewing and experiencing their artwork, people will gain better understandings of their own selves. The opening reception is on Oct. 15 from 7 - 9 p.m. with the exhibit open through Oct. 24.

www.ricethresher.org

ricethresher.org

Nishanka Kuthuru

Miah Im, music director of opera studies at Rice University, passed away on Sept. 30 at the age of 47 due to pancreatic cancer. Ana María Martínez, a Grammy award winning soprano and Shepherd School of Music's Artist-in-Residence, was Im's good friend and colleague of 20 years. She said that Im always cared for her work and responsibilities and took them very seriously.
ricethresher.org

Opera Studies Music Director Miah Im remembered

ricethresher.org

Review: Alley Theatre's 'Sweat' fails to provide emotional crater it promises

It's Sept. 29, 2008. In the town of Reading, Pennsylvania, two men occupy a claustrophobic square of harsh white light — one marked by a black eye and white supremacist face tattoo, the other bearing the pen and notepad of a parole officer. The scene is static, the performances tense. This is Lynn Nottage's prize-winning play "Sweat," performed at the Alley Theatre in Houston.
ricethresher.org

Amber Mark talks crowd connection, inspiration at ACL

Amber Mark hopped on stage at Austin City Limits weekend one with an immediate presence as her fans cheered, unfettered by the merciless 1 p.m. sun. For the entirety of Mark's set, fans danced and sang along as she and her band wove their way through an impressive discography. Throughout, Amber Mark peppered the audience with commentary, ranging from asking who was a nineties kid and explaining how her music is meant to unite and bring us together.
ricethresher.org

Allison He

Going backwards: Tour guides talk a return to almost normal campus tours. When the pandemic hit, one of the first things to go was the in-person campus tour. The familiar sight of a student tour guide walking backward through the Rice Memorial Center was replaced by virtual tours. But this year, in addition to virtual tours, in-person campus tours are back — albeit not exactly the same as they used to be.
ricethresher.org

Riya Misra

On a Friday evening, the Old Sid Richardson College commons is mostly empty. It's decorated with weathered grey furniture, dated Campanile yearbooks, mounted TVs playing funny cat compilations and a smattering of students across the couches. Welcome mats, potted plants and shoe racks dot the floors outside each bedroom. Right away, Old Sid is reminiscent of some homely cross between a retro high school and a corporate building.
Variety

Young Thug Pays Homage to Surrealist Painter Octavio Ocampo With 'PUNK' Album Cover

With every mixtape since 2011's "I Came From Nothing," and every full-length album since 2019's "So Much Fun," improvisational rapper-singer Young Thug has kept an eye toward the aesthetically high-minded. The album cover for "Punk," released on Oct. 15 and featuring artwork inspired by Mexican-born surrealist painter Octavio Ocampo's 1987-1989 work, "Forever Always," is the latest example of the influential talent's emphasis on visuals. Ocampo is renowned for a metamorphic painting technique where one image, or dreamy visual concept, transforms into an image of similar shape or look, but representing another concept entirely. Born to a family of designers, and focused...
ricethresher.org

Review: 'The Lamb' attempts horror, delivers boredom

Ingvar and Maria are stressed — they are running through the farm looking for their precious Ada. After a few frantic minutes they find her and proceed to wrap her in a blanket — the harsh Icelandic weather isn't good for her. The film pans out as they pick her up and that was the last moment I took "The Lamb" seriously. Suddenly staring back at us is the behind of an infant with the head of a lamb. "The Lamb" was one of the worst films I have ever seen and was a disappointing debut for Norwegian director Valdimar Jóhannsson. It deserves a generous one star.
