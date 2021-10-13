Band of Horses carry on through the good and bad with ‘Crutch’

Seattle’s Band of Horses have taken many forms since their early-2000s inception, with vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Ben Bridwell as their only constant. After emerging from the ashes of Carissa’s Wierd, and a short stint as simply Horses, the band caught Sub Pop’s attention while opening for Iron & Wine in their hometown, releasing their debut album Everything All the Time on the label in 2006. The acclaimed LP established Band of Horses’ signature, reverb-blurred sound, combining the atmospheric guitars and yelpy vocals of The Shins with Sam Beam’s lived-in Southern storytelling, and earned them the “indie rock” and “alt-country” tags, as well as comparisons to everyone from My Morning Jacket to Built to Spill. The band showed its proclivity for flux almost immediately—founding bassist Chris Early and drummer Tim Meinig bowed out after Everything All the Time’s recording, and after the album “took off really fast,” so did vocalist and guitarist Mat Brooke, leaving Bridwell to start fresh.

