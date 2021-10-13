CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Band of Horses carry on through the good and bad with ‘Crutch’

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
vanyaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has happened in five years, and it gives us a headache just thinking about it. But 2016 also saw the release of Band of Horses‘ fifth studio album, Why Are You OK, and now the Seattle band by Ben Bridwell has announced its long-awaited follow-up, the wonderfully named Things Are Great, set for release January 21 via BMG.

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Press

Houston Concert Watch 10/6: Manchester Orchestra, Band Of Horses and More

There are quite a few good shows coming to Houston this week, and the forecast is sunny through the weekend to boot. Hope to see you all out there. The Million Masks Of God – Manchester Orchestra’s sixth studio album – is all about finding light in darkness. What began as a concept album about one man’s encounter with the Angel of Death became a sad reality for the band when guitarist Robert McDowell’s father died of cancer. Its dark themes notwithstanding, front man Andy Hull feels that the group’s latest effort is an encouraging and heartening listen. Supported by Foxing and Slothrust, the indie rock darlings will perform at White Oak Music Hall tonight.
HOUSTON, TX
Guitar World Magazine

Band of Horses return with new album, Things Are Great, share chiming lead single, Crutch

It's been awhile since we last heard from alt-rock favorites Band of Horses, but today, the band announced Things Are Great, their first new album in over five years. The follow-up to 2016's Why Are You OK, Things Are Great is set for a January 21, 2022 release via BMG, and features production or co-production from lead singer/guitarist Ben Bridwell on each of its 10 songs.
ROCK MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best Band of Horses Songs

Seattle’s Band of Horses have taken many forms since their early-2000s inception, with vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Ben Bridwell as their only constant. After emerging from the ashes of Carissa’s Wierd, and a short stint as simply Horses, the band caught Sub Pop’s attention while opening for Iron & Wine in their hometown, releasing their debut album Everything All the Time on the label in 2006. The acclaimed LP established Band of Horses’ signature, reverb-blurred sound, combining the atmospheric guitars and yelpy vocals of The Shins with Sam Beam’s lived-in Southern storytelling, and earned them the “indie rock” and “alt-country” tags, as well as comparisons to everyone from My Morning Jacket to Built to Spill. The band showed its proclivity for flux almost immediately—founding bassist Chris Early and drummer Tim Meinig bowed out after Everything All the Time’s recording, and after the album “took off really fast,” so did vocalist and guitarist Mat Brooke, leaving Bridwell to start fresh.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bridwell
brooklynvegan.com

Band of Horses announce new LP ‘Things Are Great’ (watch “Crutch” video)

Band of Horses are back with their first album since 2016. Things Are Great, their sixth studio album, is due out January 21 via BMG, and band founder Ben Bridwell produced or co-produced every song, working with frequent collaborators including Jason Lytle of Grandaddy, Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, MGMT), and Dave Sardy, as well as a new collaborator, engineer Wolfgang "Wolfie" Zimmerman. See the cover art and tracklisting below.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Kaiti Jones slowdances through aching ‘Summer Nights’ on new single

Kaiti Jones thinks — no, knows — when she has a special kind of hit on her hands. When the Boston folk artist first penned her new tune “Summer Nights,” she slipped a note to Watertown producer Lake Saint Daniel: “pls help, I accidentally wrote a new addition to the Napoleon Dynamite soundtrack,” as she recalls. The track might be too modern to appear alongside Alphaville’s “Forever Young,” but it still arrives just in time to hit the seasonal sweet spot between sultry summer melancholy and introspective fall isolation.
WATERTOWN, MA
vanyaland.com

This Show Is Tonight: Magdalena Bay bring a ‘Mercurial World’ to The Sinclair

There’s nothing you need to understand about Magdalena Bay that isn’t in their video “Secrets (Your Fire).” To tap into the Los Angeles duo’s retro visual — the ’90s and Y2K style are kinda retro now, sorry — is to arrive at the molten core of the band’s debut album Mercurial World, which dropped October 8 via Luminelle.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
vanyaland.com

Sunflower Bean dry our misty eyes with the infectious ‘Baby Don’t Cry’

There are three things we can count on in life: Inevitable death, annual taxes, and unfuckwithable jams courtesy of from Sunflower Bean. Luckily, we only need to deal with one of those this week, and it’s the most welcome, as the New York trio offer up an effervescent new power-pop tune called “Baby Don’t Cry.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Crutches#San Francisco#Band Of Horses#Bmg#Denver Co#Roseland Theater#Wa#Paramount Theatre#House Of Blues
mixonline.com

Capturing Good Sound for Bad Sport

Los Angeles, CA (October 14, 2021)—Sound mixer Nico Pierce recently wrapped work on the first episode of new documentary series Bad Sport, for which he used Lectrosonics RF equipment, chiefly SMV and SMDWB transmitters paired with SRc receivers slot-mounted in his audio bag. Bad Sport’s debut episode, “Hoop Schemes,” chronicles...
TV & VIDEOS
vanyaland.com

Watch a 12-year-old kid from the South Shore join IDLES on stage in Boston

Any IDLES show in any city is certainly worth your time and attention, a super-positive and all-inclusive affair that’s the type of cathartic release we pretty much need these days. But last night the British punk band got an unlikely assist from a 12-year-old kid, who was welcomed up to the stage at Boston’s House of Blues to belt out a rendition of IDLES’ pro-immigration anthem “Danny Nedelko.”
BOSTON, MA
vanyaland.com

Lost Horizons float away to ‘Florida’ with help from KookieLou

Lost Horizons, the dream-pop project from Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde and Richie Thomas of Dif Juz, have this week shared a new video for standalone single “Florida.” It features vocals from KookieLou, otherwise known as Lily Wolter from Penelope Isles. It was about a year ago when we first learned...
FLORIDA STATE
vanyaland.com

Creux Lies reflect through the riches of friendship on ‘PS Goodnight’

The sound of Creux Lies is self-billed as “Californian gazed-out romantic post-punk party-goth,” and we can’t think of anything else we need more in our lives as October begins to wind down and winter starts its annual creep. Adding to the allure of the Sacramento band is the warmth of its new single, “PS Goodnight”, released this past Friday (October 15), as a star-dangling lullaby of autumnal fits and illuminated neo-psych bliss. “PS Goodnight” and its gentle undertow carries us not only through the dark-pop cosmos, but towards Creux Lies’ forthcoming new album, Goodbye Devine, set for release this Friday (October 22) via Freakwave. Pre-order it here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
redlandscommunitynews.com

Local band breaking through on ‘The Voice’

Last week, Redlands country music band The Joy Reunion performed on the NBC show “The Voice” vying for the attention of the superstar coaches. The band delivered a convincing rendition of Little Big Town’s “Boondocks” as part of the blind auditions on episode four of the 21st season of “The Voice” in front of a live, fully vaccinated audience. Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend quickly turned their chairs for the band who chose Shelton to be their coach for the season.
MUSIC
seoulbeats.com

Pixy's "Addicted" Fails to Carry Through their Metaphor

Pixy was listed as one of the better debuts of the year, not because of their uniqueness, but rather their strong performance. Now on their third single, the group have stayed fairly consistent with their delivery. The MV for “Addicted” is moody with a dash of horror, which is the best mix for the spooky month of October. However, while Pixy know how to set a creepy tone, the MV itself does little to bring out the theme of the song.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Speedy Ortiz celebrate a decade of acerbic alt-rock with double LP

Now that Speedy Ortiz are in the double digits, Sadie Dupuis decided it was time for the band to drop a special double LP, too. In honor of its 10th birthday, the Massachusetts-born band will release a compilation of early and previously unreleased tracks later this fall, re-sharing Dupuis’ early solo work from when Speedy Ortiz was still a fledgling solo project. Titled The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever, the digital collection drops November 12, followed by the album’s physical release via Carpark on January 28, 2022.
ROCK MUSIC
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy