'All money isn't good money' - Rockford author shares her journey from businesswoman to full-time writer
A New York Times Best Selling author from Rockford is sharing her story in hopes that more women will be inspired to live out their dreams. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Kimberla Lawson Roby’s author journey. She has landed on many best-sellers lists and has won several awards including the 2013 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction.www.northernpublicradio.org
