CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Interfirst Mortgage raises $175 million

By Flávia Furlan Nunes
Housing Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago-based mortgage originator Interfirst Mortgage Co. has raised $175 million to accelerate growth and fund new technologies, just 16 months after relaunching its operations. Principals of the private holding company StoicLane led the round, the firms said on Wednesday. Funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, MFA Financial, various family offices,...

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Rising mortgage rates shift lenders’ focus to home buyers

Mortgage lenders are refocusing on home buyers to drum up business during a slowdown in refinancing. Purchase mortgages made up almost half of the loans that were packaged into government-backed securities and sold to investors in the third quarter, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, an industry research group. That is the highest share since before the pandemic depressed interest rates and set off a record flurry of refinancing.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
SpaceNews.com

TrustPoint raises $2 million for GPS alternative

SAN FRANCISCO – TrustPoint Inc., a startup developing a global navigation satellite system (GNSS), has raised $2 million in seed funding from venture capital firm DCVC. With the funding announced Oct. 18, TrustPoint plans to expand its engineering team, continue developing core technologies, including satellite payload testing, and extend key partnerships.
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Is the housing market really 20% overbuilt?

I’ve been hearing some chatter lately that the uptick in home buying that started in February of 2020 (before COVID, by the way) and has continued into 2021 is being substantially driven by a national emotional state of fear of missing out (FOMO). Now, I understand emotional eating (me, plus Halloween, plus a big bowl of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for instance) and even emotional buying (still whittling down hand sanitizers).
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Mortgage Insurance#Fha Mortgage#Va Loan#Interfirst Mortgage Co#Mfa Financial#Los Commission#New Los#Housingwire#Fha#Usda
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
pulse2.com

Intelligent Interviewing Platform BrightHire Raises $20.5 Million

Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Intelligent interviewing platform BrightHire has raised $20.5 million in Series B funding to further accelerate the growth of their more equitable and faster approach to hiring. And the Series B funding is led by 01A with participation from Index Ventures and Zoom Apps Fund and follows a recent $12.5 million Series A led by Index Ventures a few months prior. And it is also supported by Ground Up Ventures, Haystack, and J Ventures.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC4 Columbus

Neighborhood investment program in the millions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Fifth Third Bank announced a large investment into a near Eastside Columbus neighborhood of $20 million. The area has seen development in recent years and this money could make even more happen. 5/3 Bank’s Regional President said they chose this neighborhood for three major reasons: Its people, its history, and its potential. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
pulse2.com

Mindbody Buys ClassPass And Raises $500 Million

Mindbody — a leading wellness experience technology platform — announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy ClassPass. And Mindbody also raised $500 million in strategic funding. Mindbody — a leading wellness experience technology platform — announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy ClassPass, a...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Crowdfunding Platform Spaced Ventures Raises $1.2 Million

Spaced Ventures — a crowdfunding platform that enables everyday people to invest in space startups — recently announced that it has raised a $1.2 million seed round. These are the details. Spaced Ventures — a crowdfunding platform that enables everyday people to invest in space startups — recently announced that...
MARKETS
Housing Wire

Fannie Mae: Mortgage rates and home prices will rise in ’22

Economists at Fannie Mae expect an increase mortgage rates and home prices in 2022 due to higher inflation, a tightening of monetary policy, and low home inventory. Fannie Mae in its October economic forecast said it expects the 30-year fixed rate mortgage to average 3.3% in 2022, up from 3.1% the GSE projected last month. Fannie attributed the uptick in interest rates to the Federal Reserve’s expected tapering of asset purchases, including mortgage backed securities.
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Roostify launches first of many AI-powered APIs on home lending platform

Home lending proptech Roostify is releasing the “first of many” APIs on its existing lending platform built to automate document validation and data extraction in the lending process. The latest tech, coined Roostify Document Intelligence (RDI) Service, will use AI to classify, validate and extract data from mortgage-related documents. Roostify...
TECHNOLOGY
Housing Wire

Fannie Mae’s sales of reperforming loans are on the rise

Sales of reperforming loans nosedived in 2020 as the pandemic took root in America, but sales volume appears to have recovered with vigor, based on an analysis of RPL offerings for government-sponsored enterprise Fannie Mae. The GSE earlier this month announced its 23rd sale of reperforming loans, which are defined...
CREDITS & LOANS
mortgageorb.com

Home Capital Prices $425 Million in Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

Home Capital Group Inc. and its Home Trust Company subsidiary have announced the pricing of a private placement of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Classic RMBS Trust, a securitization vehicle sponsored by Home Trust. The securities are backed by a portfolio of near-prime, uninsured residential mortgages that...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Mortgage rates hit highest level since April

The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rose seven basis points to 3.05% for the week ending Oct. 14, to its highest level since April, according to Freddie Mac’s latest PMMS survey of mortgage rates. Two weeks ago, rates rose 13 basis points to 3.01%, eclipsing the 3% mark for the first time...
REAL ESTATE
Los Angeles Business Journal

Universal Hydrogen Raises $62 Million in Series B

Venice-based Universal Hydrogen Co. raised $62 million in Series B funding for its carbon-free aviation fuel solutions. The funding round, announced Oct. 14, consisted of a host of venture capital firms including Mitsubishi HC Capital, Tencent Holdings, Time Ventures and 75 and Sunny Ventures. The company also received backing in the round from aviation companies GE Aviation, a subsidiary of General Electric, and Waltzing Matilda Aviation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Housing Wire

Wells Fargo reports lower origination volume in Q2

Wells Fargo originated $51.9 billion worth of mortgages in the third quarter, down slightly from $53.2 billion in the previous quarter. The depository’s retail business made up most of its origination volume from July to September, coming in at $32.5 billion, while the correspondent channel produced $16.7 billion worth of mortgages.
MARKETS
Housing Wire

JPMorgan Chase reports jump in mortgage profits in Q3

JPMorgan Chase originated $46.1 billion worth of mortgages from July to September, up 5% from the previous quarter and up 43% year-over-year, the bank announced on Wednesday. Jeremy Barnum, chief financial officer at Chase, said during the company’s third quarter earnings call that the increase reflects “record purchase volume and share gains in the refi market.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy