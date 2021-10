At a glance, Week 7 of the 2021 college football season might look like a boring one. Six of the Top 16 teams in the AP poll have the week off. In the lone showdown between undefeated teams, Georgia is favored by more than three touchdowns against Kentucky. If that SEC East clash goes according to design, there might not be a game worth watching from the 3:30 p.m. ET slate of kickoffs.