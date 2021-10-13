CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

Rhoda Caroline (Stead) Hamm, 95

Cover picture for the articleRhoda Caroline (Stead) Hamm, 95, of Grangeville, Idaho, formerly of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed peacefully from death into eternal life at home on Sat. Sept. 25, 2021. She was born on Aug. 31, 1926, in Eveleth, Minn., to Swedish immigrants Alfred and Jennie (Rundquist) Stead. She joined brother, Malcolm, and sisters, Leona and Doris. The family lived in northern Minnesota for the duration of Rhoda’s childhood. She graduated from Eveleth High School in 1944.

