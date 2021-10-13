Women, Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace - Ambassadorial-level Peacebuilding Commission Virtual Meeting

In line with Article 37(b) of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, deprivation of liberty should be used as a measure of last resort for children and for the shortest appropriate period of time. However, there are specific circumstances where the children's deprivation of liberty is prohibited and cannot therefore be used even as a measure of last resort. Children should never be deprived of their liberty due to their migration status or the migration status of their family as this is never in the best interests of the child. Objectives of the side event: To present good practices and lessons learnt on child-rights based alternative non-custodial measures to end child immigration detention. To advocate and mobilize UN Member States to become champions to end child immigration detention. To promote enhanced cooperation at global, regional, and national levels to accelerate ending child immigration detention in line with the international human rights framework including the Global Compacts on Migrants and Refugees.

