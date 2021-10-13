CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Women, Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace - Ambassadorial-level Peacebuilding Commission Virtual Meeting

The meeting offers an opportunity to take stock of efforts of the Peacebuilding Commission and the United Nations system in advancing the women, peace and security agenda, with a focus on activities that aim to enhance the leading role of women in peacebuilding and sustaining peace and to identify areas in need of priority PBC support. It also offers an opportunity to consider the Commission's advice to the Security Council ahead of its open debate on women, peace and security, as well as its gender related contributions to the General Assembly ahead of the High-level Meeting of the General Assembly on financing for peacebuilding.

UN News Centre

Secretary-General's remarks to the Security Council Ministerial Open Debate: "Peacebuilding and Sustainable Peace: Diversity, Statebuilding and the Search for Peace" [bilingual, as delivered]

My thanks to the government of Kenya for convening today’s debate on the important issue of diversity, statebuilding and peace. Your theme captures a crucial but often overlooked idea. That peace is not found in a piece of paper. It is found in people. More specifically, a diversity of people...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo's remarks at the Peacebuilding Commission’s Meeting on ‘Enhancing the leading role of women in peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts’

It is a pleasure for me to address this special meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission. I am pleased to welcome Ms. Sima Bahous, newly appointed Executive Director of UN Women, and I am looking forward to working together in advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. We last gathered a...
EDUCATION
UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokespersons of the Secretary-General & the General Assembly President. Guests: Elliott Harris and Leila Fourie on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance

Guests: Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development and Chief Economist, Mr. Elliott Harris, and the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Co-chair and CEO of the Johannesburg Stock, Ms. Leila Fourie. They will brief reporters virtually on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance. --- Ms. Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Energy Transition for Sustainable Development and Climate - Second Committee, 18th meeting - General Assembly, 76th session

Countries are increasingly making ambitious and far-reaching pledges to climate action, with over 130 announcing or actively considering net zero emission strategies by mid-century. The speed of change, however, is still far from what is needed to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5°C.To outline global strategies towards carbon-neutrality and a pathway to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C by 2050, IRENA has released the World Energy Transition Outlook. Under IRENA's "1.5°C Pathway", 90% of the solutions shaping a successful outcome in 2050 involve renewable energy through direct supply, electrification, energy efficiency, green hydrogen and bioenergy.The event aims to promote the joint efforts towards carbon neutrality post-High-Level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). It will offer an excellent contribution of the Second Committee to COP26 as that energy transition is among the key priorities of the UK presidency. The event will also be a platform to discuss the energy transition beyond technology and as s driver of deep structural changes that will significantly affect economies and societies, a boost in GDP, aligned with the needs of a post-COVID recovery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations System#Pbc#The Security Council#The General Assembly
UN News Centre

Introductory Remarks by Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, to introduce the Secretary-General’s annual report on “Overall policy matters pertaining to Special Political Missions” to the Fourth Committee

It is a pleasure for me to address this Committee and introduce the ninth report of the Secretary-General on “Overall policy matters pertaining to special political missions”. I am pleased to be joined by my colleague Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support. His department plays a critical role in providing the operational support that special political missions require to discharge their mandates.
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Diversity, a ‘source of strength’, UN chief tells Security Council

Inclusion is fundamental to rebuild societies in the wake of war and achieve durable peace, UN Secretary-General told world leaders, ambassadors and prominent global citizens meeting in the Security Council on Tuesday. The UN chief addressed an open debate on diversity, statebuilding and the search for peace, organized by Kenya,...
AFGHANISTAN
UN News Centre

Rising poverty a ‘moral indictment of our times’: Guterres

For the first time in two decades, extreme poverty is on the rise, the UN chief said in his message released on Friday, marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, on 17 October. Describing current levels of poverty as “a moral indictment of our times”, Secretary-General António Guterres...
ADVOCACY
UN News Centre

Accelerating progress to end child immigration detention in line with the SDG Agenda including targets 10.7 and 16.2

In line with Article 37(b) of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, deprivation of liberty should be used as a measure of last resort for children and for the shortest appropriate period of time. However, there are specific circumstances where the children's deprivation of liberty is prohibited and cannot therefore be used even as a measure of last resort. Children should never be deprived of their liberty due to their migration status or the migration status of their family as this is never in the best interests of the child. Objectives of the side event: To present good practices and lessons learnt on child-rights based alternative non-custodial measures to end child immigration detention. To advocate and mobilize UN Member States to become champions to end child immigration detention. To promote enhanced cooperation at global, regional, and national levels to accelerate ending child immigration detention in line with the international human rights framework including the Global Compacts on Migrants and Refugees.
IMMIGRATION
