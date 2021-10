NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence victims and community leaders announced a new partnership to end gun violence Saturday. Victims of gun violence, the formerly incarcerated and those just tired of the endless bloodshed gathered in front of the Barclays Center, coming together to launch a campaign called “Boycott Black Murder.” “The community is tired. We are emotionally drained. We experience so much trauma over the years,” said Anna Miranda, whose husband was killed in a shooting. Alarmed by the rise in children getting killed by guns, a collation of community advocacy groups gathered to announce a new partnership between violence interrupters, elected...

