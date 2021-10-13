CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October is Alpha Delta Kappa Month

By Editorials
Park Rapids Enterprise
 5 days ago

Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. The local chapter of ADK, Alpha Phi, includes the school districts of Park Rapids, Nevis, Menahga and Sebeka. This organization exists to support local communities (e.g., public and school libraries, food shelf, HIC, Kinship, Food Angels, etc.) and the mission of the international organization (e.g., St. Jude’s, Alzheimer’s Association, etc.).

