LETTER: So few understand and this will throw us into chaos

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

We have come to a complete corruption of the judiciary, the executive and the legislature branches both at the state and federal levels. State Representative Heather Scott has been widely telling her constituents and others about the massive corruption going on by the senior legislators to prevent the legislature from convening so they can address overreach of both the state and federal governments.

