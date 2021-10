What do you want to remember from this time? What do you want to carry forward from it?. These are the questions I’ve been posing to myself in the wake of a global pandemic. What became increasingly clear is how important human connection is even if it looks different. When social distancing relaxed a bit, and outdoor spaces were given the green light, I took great comfort in a small group of friends. When life’s threads have loosened, this little chosen family has helped me to weave something new and stronger.

