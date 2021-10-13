CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

LETTER: Vote for Katrena Hauger

I remember being in the teacher’s lounge eight years ago when the Grangeville Elementary Middle School principal introduced me to the newly hired school’s physical education teacher. I was excited to see that Katrena Hauger had been selected for the position and knew that GEMS was fortunate to have her as a member of its staff. Katrena worked tirelessly making sure that each student reached his/her potential. Katrena has also dedicated many hours of her time working with Idaho legislators regarding education for the state of Idaho and our local school district. We are once again fortunate to have the chance to have a well-qualified member of our community running for school board. I would encourage you to vote for Katrena Hauger on Nov. 2nd as our school board representative for Zone 5.

