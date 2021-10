Washington, DC – There’s a stark divide between what the Biden administration promised and what the administration is delivering on immigration, border, asylum and racial justice issues. Deportations of Haitians continue despite the deadly conditions on the ground; expulsions of asylum seekers without due process or an ability to seek asylum continue; and progress for undocumented immigrants already living here have hit roadblocks. While there have been some concrete improvements since the Biden administration took office, there is widespread disappointment that more has not been accomplished.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 HOURS AGO