York, PA

State Government Committee To Host Hearing

By Trista Steinhauer
wdac.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – The House State Government Committee will host a hearing to receive input from residents on congressional redistricting. Chairman Seth Grove will be joined by members of the committee to receive testimony from area residents. The hearing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. at York College of Pennsylvania’s West Campus Community Center, 441 Country Club Road, York. The college requires that everyone — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask indoors and fill out a short questionnaire regarding COVID-19 and COVID-19 symptoms. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes before the start of the hearing to complete the questionnaire. For more information please visit PARedistricting.com.

