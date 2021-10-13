CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial blasts NC GOP “Freedom Caucus” for spreading election misinformation

By Rob Schofield
ncpolicywatch.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it yesterday, be sure to check out the News & Observer editorial entitled “NC Republicans aren’t fooling anyone with dig at Durham elections.”. As the essay rightfully points out, the recent announcement by a handful of GOP lawmakers led by Rep. Jeff McNeely that they would attempt to undertake a self-styled “inspection” of Durham County voting machines is an embarrassing exercise in looniness.

