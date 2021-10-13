CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong County, PA

County hopes higher wages will attract new prison guards

By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials are hoping that a new three-year contract with higher wages will help boost staffing levels at the county jail. Last week, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved the contract settlement agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing correction officers at the Armstrong County Jail in Rayburn Township.

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kittanning, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Armstrong County, PA
Armstrong County, PA
Government
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#Prison Board#Freeport#Marcellus Legacy
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy