County hopes higher wages will attract new prison guards
KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials are hoping that a new three-year contract with higher wages will help boost staffing levels at the county jail. Last week, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved the contract settlement agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing correction officers at the Armstrong County Jail in Rayburn Township.www.thecourierexpress.com
