New Baltimore, MI

OUR TOWN: Make A Difference Day is Oct. 16

By Bette Carrothers
Voice News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADD SATURDAY OCT. 16: The 23rd Make A Difference Day, under the leadership of Flo Hayman, will take place at the New Baltimore Civic Club, 36551 Main, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities for children galore. Free immunizations, including flu shots for the youngsters. Flu and pneumonia immunizations available for senior citizens with a Medicare card. Other adults may receive shots for a fee. Free blood pressure, diabetes screening and other screenings are also available. Military veterans will be honored with donated items to the Veterans Administration hospitals with guests invited to add to a collection of the following: pop tabs, shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream, socks for men, paperback novels, pens, writing paper and envelopes, movies on DVD and playing cards.

