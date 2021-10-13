Letters to the editor: Oct. 13
Our country’s infrastructure, even our state’s infrastructure, was at one point the envy of the world. Now our transportation, water, and electrical infrastructure are crumbling, failing, and tumbling into laughingstocks, safety hazards, and outright blights on everyday life. However, action can be taken and the action item is currently before Congress or forthcoming. This action item is the President’s Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Deal that’s awaiting a vote in the House.www.voicenews.com
