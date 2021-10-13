How to use ProRes video on iPhone 13 Pro
The most-anticipated iPhone 13 Pro series feature is almost here: ProRes. Apple is set to bring a new camera feature to two of the best iPhones on the market, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. ProRes video is a professional codec that's used in many professional camera systems for filmmaking. Support for the new video format is a major upgrade for anyone who wants to use their iPhone for more professional video purposes. Here's a first look at the feature, which is set to launch with iOS 15.1, which is current available through developer and public betas.www.imore.com
