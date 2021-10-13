How to use ProRes video on iPhone 13 Pro

By now, you’ll have likely seen an article or social post about Cinematic Mode, the new computational background blur available on the iPhone 13. Before actually using this feature, the received wisdom of filmmaking forums was that this “portrait mode for video” would be a fake waste of time — and indeed, it’s not perfect. Edges can be fuzzy, and it only works at 1080p30 for now. But while it’s easy enough to find this new feature’s flaws, it would be a mistake to focus on them. Cinematic Mode doesn’t have to be perfect to be good enough for many, and computational photography brings benefits which a traditional camera can’t touch. Let’s dig in to what Cinematic Mode means for video professionals.

