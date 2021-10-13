CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to use ProRes video on iPhone 13 Pro

By Bryan M Wolfe
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most-anticipated iPhone 13 Pro series feature is almost here: ProRes. Apple is set to bring a new camera feature to two of the best iPhones on the market, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. ProRes video is a professional codec that's used in many professional camera systems for filmmaking. Support for the new video format is a major upgrade for anyone who wants to use their iPhone for more professional video purposes. Here's a first look at the feature, which is set to launch with iOS 15.1, which is current available through developer and public betas.

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Here’s how much iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple to manufacture

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series last month. The smartphone series, though looks the same, features better cameras, display, and battery life than the iPhone 12 series. iFixit’s teardown revealed the story behind the iPhone 13’s smaller notch and now, a report has come out that shows how much individual parts of the iPhone 13 series cost.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Every iPhone user should care about Apple's Digital Legacy feature

The feature, which allows someone you choose to access your digital information stored in iCloud after you die, did not ship with the launch version of iOS 15 and is instead "coming in a software update," according to Apple. However, there are some signs that it is coming sooner rather than later, and it is something every Apple device owner should care about.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Video#Apple Prores#Video Recording#Ios#Tvos#Macos#Apple Watch#Prores#Tb
komando.com

Tech 101: How to use your iPhone as a mobile hotspot

If you have a laptop, you can get some work done on the go. That is if you have an internet connection. The thing is, we’re not always near a trustworthy network. Tap or click here for four ways to get internet in your RV: Antenna, Wi-Fi extender, booster and hotspot.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

How to Disable Macro Mode on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

When Apple introduced the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, it debuted a new camera feature that enables macro photography, allowing users to take close-up photos of flowers, insects, and other objects that are as close as 2cm to the camera lens. When Macro Mode is enabled, the iPhone...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple adds ProRes video support in iOS 15.1 beta 3

Apple's latest iOS 15.1 beta introduces native Camera app support for ProRes video capture on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The ProRes support debuted in iOS 15.1 beta 3, which was released on Wednesday. Users running the beta can enable ProRes capture in the Settings app's Camera menu.
CELL PHONES
Stuff.tv

Apple iPhone 13 Pro review

Last year we saw Apple embracing edges, and it’s the same story with the latest iPads, waving goodbye to the smooth curves of yonder iPhones. The iPhone 13 Pro looks remarkably like its predecessor. The stainless steel edges are a touch of bling, the smooth matt finish on the rear with a subtle Apple logo works well as a contrast. And Ceramic Glass sandwiches the front and back for extra toughness, though we’d pop it straight in a case.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
iPad
idropnews.com

iOS 15.1 Beta 3 | ProRes Video, Fix for ‘Jarring’ Macro Mode on iPhone 13 Pro

The march toward the first iOS 15 point release continues as Apple has just released the third beta of iOS 15.1 to developers, with a public beta likely to soon follow. While the first iOS 15.1 beta focused largely on the return of SharePlay, it looks like Apple has a few other tricks up its sleeve, with iOS 15.1 slated to bring some key features to the new iPhone 13 Pro lineup.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to use Conversation Boost with AirPods Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's latest hearing technology is now available onAirPods Pro, and it's easy to use — but oddly fiddly to set up. This could be...
ELECTRONICS
mobigyaan.com

How to use offline Siri on Apple iPhone running iOS 15

Apple has a virtual voice assistant named Siri, which is quite popular among its users. However, the service doesn’t work without an active internet connection on your Apple device. But, that is no longer a requirement. With the latest iOS 15, Apple has added offline support for Siri, enabling users...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.1 developer beta 3 adds ProRes to the iPhone 13 Pro

On Wednesday, Apple released iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers. If you are an iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max owner, the update adds ProRes video recording to the native Camera app and a new toggle to turn on and off automatic macro photos. Previous iOS 15.1 betas included the ability to add immunization cards, like for COVID-19 vaccinations, to the Wallet app and the ability to use SharePlay.
CELL PHONES
500ish.com

Some Thoughts on the iPhone 13 Pro

Ten years after the passing of Steve Jobs, the iPhone endures…. Ten years ago today, the world lost Steve Jobs. In many ways, it feels like an entirely different world. But in one very key and fundamental way it feels the same. There was and remains a single piece of technology which is the most important device that a large percentage of the world uses on a daily basis: the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
provideocoalition.com

Cinematic Mode, the future of iPhone cinematography, and ProRes on a phone

By now, you’ll have likely seen an article or social post about Cinematic Mode, the new computational background blur available on the iPhone 13. Before actually using this feature, the received wisdom of filmmaking forums was that this “portrait mode for video” would be a fake waste of time — and indeed, it’s not perfect. Edges can be fuzzy, and it only works at 1080p30 for now. But while it’s easy enough to find this new feature’s flaws, it would be a mistake to focus on them. Cinematic Mode doesn’t have to be perfect to be good enough for many, and computational photography brings benefits which a traditional camera can’t touch. Let’s dig in to what Cinematic Mode means for video professionals.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

iPhone used to capture stunning photo, videos from 360 miles above Earth

A new photo and some videos from the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission have been shared — and it was all shot on an iPhone. Jared Isaacman shared everything via Twitter. We've seen iPhones used in some amazing ways over the years, but new tweets shared by SpaceX Inspiration4's Jared Isaacman include a photo and some videos that were taken more than 360 miles above Earth — and they're stunning.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy