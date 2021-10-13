CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vintage camera sparks in-flight panic and emergency landing

By Alex Baker
DIY Photography
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a camera enthusiast can sometimes land you in some hot water (and not just with your spouse when you’ve bought a new lens!). An American Airlines flight from Indianapolis was forced to take an emergency landing at New York’s La Guardia airport after a passenger reported “erratic and suspicious activity” of a fellow passenger when he pulled out a vintage camera mid-flight.

www.diyphotography.net

