The Hopkinsville Police Department is investigating after a man reported he had been assaulted at the War Memorial Building Saturday. According to the police report, officers responded to Jennie Stuart Medical Center’s emergency room to take an assault report. The male victim told officers that the suspect—which is redacted on the report—tackled him from behind, bringing him to the ground. The suspect then reportedly kicked and punched the victim until he fell unconscious.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO