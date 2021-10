Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Palo Alto Networks to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq. SANTA CLARA, Calif., October 12, 2021 – Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to The Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq). The company expects that its common stock will commence trading on Nasdaq on October 25, 2021, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol “PANW”.

