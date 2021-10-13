CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Named to the ITS World Congress 2021 Hall of Fame

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Company elected as the 2021 winner of the Industry Award' for the Americas. COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
Embedded.com

embedded news week: ITS World Congress, chiplets and podcast

A roundup of this week’s embedded news includes new design platforms for 3D IC chip design, a look at smart mobility at ITS World Congress, and a new embedded edge podcast. Here’s our weekly snapshot of some of the embedded news that has come through our inbox, covering products, funding, events and people news.
COMPUTERS
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congress Hall#Hall Of Fame#Rekor Subsidiary Waycare#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Md Accesswire#Rekor Systems#Rekr#The Company
StreetInsider.com

Pentair (PNR) Completes Pleatco Acquisition

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, today announced that it completed the previously announced transaction to acquire Pleatco for approximately $255 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Pleatco manufactures water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Niu Technologies (NIU) Appoints Fion Zhou as CFO

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed Ms. Fion Zhou as the new chief financial officer with effective date November 15th, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Verdant Earth Technologies (VDNT) Files IPO Registration Statememt

Verdant Earth Technologies (NASDAQ: VDNT) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a development stage green energy company in the process of repurposing and recommissioning a traditional baseload...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Expensify, Inc (EXFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Expensify, Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Expensify is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money. Every day, people from all walks of life in organizations around the world use Expensify to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies and ride shares. Since our founding in 2008, we have added over 10 million members to our community, and processed and automated over 1.1 billion expense transactions on our platform, freeing people to spend less time doing the things they love. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an average of 639,000 paid members across 53,000 companies and over 200 countries and territories used Expensify to make money easy.
SOFTWARE
Country
Germany
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world's most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
StreetInsider.com

u-blox AG: u-blox Announces Ultra-Compact, Feature-Rich Bluetooth Low Energy Sip for Industrial And Indoor Positioning Applications

ANNA-B4 features Bluetooth long range, Thread and Zigbee, as well as Bluetooth direction finding, with operating temperatures up to 105 C. THALWILl, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021...
ELECTRONICS
StreetInsider.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Acquires senseFly from Parrot for $23M in Cash and Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, and Parrot, a leading European drone group, today jointly announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which AgEagle shall acquire senseFly, a Parrot Group wholly-owned subsidiary, in a cash and stock transaction valued at US$23 million.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Onward and Upward: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces September Results with a Continued Focus on Brand Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH)(CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of September 2021 with net revenues of $1.7M and a gross margin of 50%. The Company achieved their goal of 50% gross margin while continuing to see significant growth in the branded wholesale division at City Trees. Year over year, City Trees saw an increase in net revenue of 22% and 66% over 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Nexus: A Catalyst for Seamless Crypto Adoption for Everyone Announces Itself!

USA - October 19, 2021 — Presently, the world has seen how blockchain benefitted various industries. Over the past years, different innovations emerged and contributed to seamless, secure, and reliable networks that solved problems in the current systems. Subsequently, more people worked hard to learn blockchain as well as invest...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Catalyst Rich PayPal (PYPL) is a "Must Own" in 2022 - Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Jamie Friedman reiterated a Positive rating and $360.00 price target on PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) citing the company as ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) Files IPO Registration Statement

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE: KLC) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are the largest private provider of high-quality early childhood education and care services ("ECE")...
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes Utz Brands (UTZ) at Buy

Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson resumes coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) with a Buy rating and a price target of $21.00. The analyst comments "Year to date, UTZ's stock has fallen ~25%, while the market is up ~20%. We attribute this weakness in the stock price to the lowering of expectations for growth at the company – both on the top and bottom line. We attribute this lowering of expectations primarily to the difficult macro environment – with pressures coming from higher prices for commodities, labor, freight, logistics, etc. – on top of tough comps to the year-ago period, when sales growth was boosted by consumers snacking more at home. Ultimately, we think that for all of the reasons UTZ has seen more pressure this year, the company should see improvements into 2022 (as pricing and productivity come into play in 2H21 and should carry into 2022, and top-line comps are easier). We are resuming coverage of UTZ with a Buy rating and $21 target price."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 15 of October 2021 purchased 22,891 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta's employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 146.0339 NOK per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2021 which closed in June 2021, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2021.
STOCKS

