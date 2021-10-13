CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education support mixed with Dist. 7 legislators

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport for education issues was mixed in District 7 for the 2021 legislative session. This is according to the 2021 Legislative Scorecard, released last month by Idaho Business for Education (IBE). According to IBE, the scorecard is meant to educate citizens on how their elected representatives voted in the last...

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

